Sweden squeezes past Finland as top mining locale

March 3 Nordic countries Sweden and Finland
again topped an annual ranking of the world's best jurisdictions
for miners to operate, beating out Canada for the second year in
a row.
Sweden, which placed second last year, moved to the top of
the list, while last year's top jurisdiction, Finland, slipped
to second place, according to a report released on Monday by the
Fraser Institute.
Based on a survey of 690 mining and exploration companies,
the 2013 study looked at whether mining policies in 112
jurisdictions around the world encouraged investment.
The report praised the two northern European nations as
proof that jurisdictions can have a rigorous permitting process,
while still remaining business friendly. Neighboring Norway was
10th on the list.
"The confidence mining executives have in Sweden and
Finland, for example, proves that it's possible to enact sound
environmental protections and still maintain a successful mining
industry," said Kenneth Green, the institute's senior director
of energy and natural resources, in a statement.
Alberta was the highest-ranked Canadian province, taking the
No. 3 spot, with companies praising its transparent and
productive approach to mining policy.
Alberta "offers competitive taxation regimes, sound legal
systems and relatively low uncertainty around land claims.
That's what miners look for," said Green.
Canadian jurisdictions again fared well, with New Brunswick
and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador joining Alberta in
the top 10. Quebec, which topped the list from 2007 to 2009,
slipped 10 spots to 21st, reflecting changes to its mining act
and tax policies since the Parti Quebecois displaced the
Liberals as the province's government in late 2012.
Other jurisdictions in the top 10 included the U.S. states
of Wyoming and Nevada, along with Ireland and Western Australia.
Kyrgyzstan ranked as the least attractive location for
investment, according to the survey. Canadian gold miner
Centerra Gold Inc is in the midst of a long-running
battle with the Central Asian nation over the ownership of its
flagship Kumtor project, which accounted for about 12 percent of
the country's GDP in 2011.
The Fraser Institute, a think tank that typically advocates
lighter government regulation, releases its rankings each year
at the start of the Prospectors and Developers Association of
Canada convention.
This year's PDAC convention kicked off on Sunday in Toronto.