PDAC-Oceanic Iron's shipborne strategy sets it apart

* Oceanic's project is located near Quebec's north coast
* Development plan unaffected by mothballed rail project
* Feasibility study for Hopes Advance project in progress
* Port would ship iron ore concentrate year-round
* Talks with potential partners are underway, Oceanic says
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, March 5 For the dozens of junior miners
with properties along the iron belt of Eastern Canada, rail is
the key to unlocking the potential of their remote assets.
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp is one of the few exceptions.
Oceanic's Hopes Advance project is near Quebec's northern
coast, more than 1,500 kilometers (938 miles) north of Montreal,
and the TSX Venture-listed company plans to build a port, not a
rail line, to transport its iron ore to market.
That self-sufficiency is a big advantage, the company says.
Several juniors operating in the so-called Labrador Trough - a
geological formation sprawling across northeastern Quebec's
border with the province of Newfoundland and Labrador - were
counting on Canadian National Railway Co building a
line to transport their ore to a St. Lawrence River port
hundreds of kilometers to the south. CNR mothballed the plan in
February.
"All the infrastructure that we need will be owned and
controlled by us, and the timeline to execution and construction
is owned and controlled by us," Oceanic Chief Executive Steven
Dean, a former president of Teck Resources Ltd, said
on the sidelines of the Prospectors and Developers Association
of Canada conference in Toronto.
Yet Oceanic can't escape the challenge of lining up
financing, the main goal of hundreds of junior miners attending
the huge conference. In 2013, with iron ore prices depressed and
financing tight, that challenge is tougher than ever.
Oceanic's stock is down more than 50 percent over the last
12 months, and with a market capitalization of about C$33
million ($32 million), equity financing isn't an option, said
President Alan Gorman.
As of Dec. 31, the company had C$3.4 million in cash, and
C$4.2 million in receivables, mostly exploration tax credits. It
is working on a feasibility study, and Gorman said it has about
six months before shortage of funds could slow its progress.
"The most desirable situation would be to have a strategic
partner fully engaged in the near term," he said. "The reality
is, that will probably take a little longer than the next few
months, but we do have some discussions in progress."
Gorman said Oceanic has signed about half a dozen
confidentiality agreements with potential investors, mostly
Asian steel manufacturers and miners.
Volatile iron ore prices have battered stocks associated
with the Labrador Trough.
The price of iron, used to make steel, is driven by growth
in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel.
Iron ore prices plunged in the fall on weak Chinese demand, and
more recently, China's push to cool its property sector is
clouding the outlook.
Several Asian steelmakers have invested in the Labrador
Trough, but others are selling out. Rio Tinto ,
for instance, has hired bankers to sell its stake in Iron Ore Co
of Canada, the country's largest producer, sources said last
week.
Oceanic's pre-feasibility study, completed in the fall,
calls for a 26-km pipeline to carry concentrate to port. It
would ship year-round to Europe and Asia, through sea ice in the
winter. Initial capital expenditure would amount to $2.85
billion.
The company says its cash costs, including transport to the
coast, would total C$30 per tonne. Its head grade is 32.2
percent, but it would ship 66.5 percent iron ore concentrate.
Analysts that cover the company are generally positive.
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows one "strong buy," two "buy" and
one "hold" rating on the stock, with a mean price target of 66
Canadian cents, more than three times Monday's closing price.