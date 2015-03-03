ColdBlock to launch 'digestion' technology despite facing hurdles

| TORONTO, March 3
TORONTO, March 3 Canadian start-up ColdBlock
Technologies Inc will launch its new 'digestion' technology on
Wednesday that cuts the time to test mineral samples to minutes
from hours, innovation experts say is long overdue in a mining
industry often resistant to change.
ColdBlock, which did development work with the government,
academia and Barrick Gold, will launch the technology
at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada
conference in Toronto.
The process simplifies and accelerates the analysis of gold,
silver and base metals samples, said Peter Kondos, head of
technology solutions at Barrick, the world's biggest gold
producer.
"If this technology proves valuable, then we will equip our
technology center, as well as our analytical labs in our
operations throughout the world with these instruments," Kondos
said.
The 10-minute to 15-minute process uses short-wave infrared
radiation to rapidly heat sample particles, which quickly
dissolves, or digests, the solids into an acid solution for
analysis. A decades-old hot block process, in contrast, heats
the acid solution to dissolve the sample, which takes hours.
Because the new technology uses less acid, it has lower
operating and capital costs, and productivity can improve
because the process can be automated, the company said, though
it did not specify the amount of savings a user would accrue
through by using the process.
Even though new technology typically produces savings for
miners over time, it requires up-front capital which the
companies are reluctant to commit amid an industry downturn that
is stretching into its fourth year.
Also, because miners face a raft of risks outside their
control - everything from extreme weather to political turmoil -
they typically avoid uncertainty, such as untested technologies.
The mining industry "is ripe for change" as a lack of
investment has slowed the adoption and development of new
technology, according to Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck
Jeannes.
"It's hard to explain what has stood in the way, other than
things were working the way they were and the margins weren't
particularly high, so it was hard to justify big investments,"
he said.
But as ore grades decline and costs climb, "companies must
overcome their traditionally conservative tendencies," a recent
Deloitte global mining report said.
Hardware has advanced, said Ernst & Young's Canadian mining
operations leader Theophile Yameogo, pointing to sensor-loaded
autonomous trucks, automated mills, and remote-operated drills.
Miners now need updated and more advanced software and
computer platforms that integrate and analyze the wealth of data
from operations, he said.
But many companies may delay that decision until metal
prices improve and stabilize, experts say.
Gold producers, which already have difficulties with
volatile prices, may be wary about investing in new technologies
at this time, said Yameogo.
"Miners per se don't like uncertainty, it's an uncertain
world to start with."
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alan Crosby)