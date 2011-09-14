UPDATE 1-Gold Fields to produce 1 mln oz gold in S. America

* Gold Fields expanding in Peru, Chile * Key Chucapaca mine to start construction in Q2 2013

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 14 Gold Fields GJIJ.J, the world's fourth-largest gold producer, aims to produce 1 million ounces of the precious metal per year in South America by 2015, the company's regional chief said on Wednesday.

Currently, just 10 percent of South African miner Gold Fields' output comes from South America, but it is moving ahead with key projects in the region.

"We have committed to a very ambitious goal for 2015, to put 1 million ounces of gold in production," the general manager of South American operations, Juan Luis Kruger, said at the Perumin convention in the southern city of Arequipa.

"We are actively exploring other parts of Peru, especially in the south, and in Chile, we see quite optimistic results," he said.

Gold Fields' key Chucapaca mine in the region, a $750 million joint venture with Peru's Buenaventura ( BVN.N ), is on track to start construction by the second quarter of 2013 and initiate operations in 2015, Kruger said.

The mine has estimated reserves of 5.6 million ounces of gold and is expected to produce 500,000 ounces of gold per year starting in the second quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez; Editing by Dale Hudson)