UPDATE 1-Barrick to invest $550 mln in Peru by 2013

AREQUIPA, Peru Sept 13 Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world's largest gold producer, plans to invest $550 million in Peru by 2013, said Darrell Wagner, general manager for Barrick Misquichilca, Barrick's Peruvian subsidiary on Tuesday.

The bulk of the investment will go to expanding the Lagunas Norte mine, which produced 808,000 ounces of gold in 2010.

Barrick plans to build a leach pad that requieres an investment of $365.5 million, Wagner said.

The company also operates the Pierina gold mine in Peru, and hopes to extend its productive life until 2018 rather than 2014. In 2010, Pierina produced 191,000 ounces of gold.

Wagner spoke at the Perumin convention in Arequipa.

Peru is the world's No. 6 gold producer. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez)