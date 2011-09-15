UPDATE 1-Newmont to double Peru gold production by 2017

Autodesk CEO, two investor-nominated directors to step down
Feb 7 Software maker Autodesk Inc said Chief Executive Carl Bass would step down and two board members nominated by activist investor Sachem Head Capital would resign.
* Newmont, Buenaventura building Peru's most expensive mine * Minas Conga to start producing gold in 2014 (Adds quote, background)
AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 14 Newmont Mining Corp's Peruvian subsidiary Yanacocha will produce 2.5 million ounces of gold per year by 2017, nearly doubling its current output once key projects are up and running, the company's regional vice president said on Wednesday.
Yanacocha, a joint venture between Newmont (NEM.N) and Peru's Buenaventura (BVN.N), is developing the $4.8 billion Minas Conga. It will be the largest investment in a Peruvian mine ever.
"We are now at 1.3 million ounces and including Conga and a series of projects we will have gold production of 2.5 million ounces in 2017," said Thomas Savage, Regional Vice President for Newmont at the Perumin conference in Arequipa.
Minas Conga, located in the northern region of Cajamarca, will produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold per year for its first five years.
The mine should also produce between 155 and 234 million pounds of copper per year when it starts producing in 2014.
Peru is the world's No. 6 gold producer and exports account for roughly 60 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez)
Feb 7 Software maker Autodesk Inc said Chief Executive Carl Bass would step down and two board members nominated by activist investor Sachem Head Capital would resign.
* Shares fall to lowest in more than a year (Adds details from conf call, analyst comment, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Loan-loss provisions at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA related to corporate borrowers ensnared in Brazil's worst corruption scandal are at adequate levels, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.