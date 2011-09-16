UPDATE 1-Peru miners wait for royalty reform small print

* Miners advancing big projects, small ones less certain
AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 16 Mining companies say a
drive by Peru's leftist president to raise royalties should not
derail multibillion-dollar projects as long as the small print
reflects the spirit of agreements with the industry.
President Ollanta Humala's government presented a bill to
Congress on Wednesday to reform the current tax regime as
industry leaders gathered for the Perumin mining convention in
the Andean city of Arequipa. [ID:nS1E78D26C]
Humala, who has moderated his once-radical leftist tone,
was elected in June on pledges to raise mining taxes to help
fight poverty, sparking uncertainty in a sector that accounts
for about 60 percent of Peruvian export earnings.
His decision to negotiate the royalty reform proposal with
mining companies has helped soothe investor concerns, although
some industry figures say the higher tax burden threatens
smaller, less productive operations.
Others say the government must ensure the law passed by
Congress sticks to the outlines already discussed.
"The rates are exactly what we negotiated, we don't have a
problem with them," Pedro Martinez, head of the country's
mining company association, said on Friday.
But he expressed concern over a clause in the bill that
would let royalty rates be revised in future, saying lawmakers
should modify the government proposal to ensure investment
continues to flow into the fast-growing economy.
The government proposal envisions royalties of between 1
percent and 12 percent on the profits of those mining companies
that did not sign stability agreements in the 1990s.
If Humala's bill is approved, they will also have to pay a
"special tax" of 2 percent to 8.40 percent on their profits.
Meanwhile, companies that signed stability accords would
have to pay a "special contribution" of between 4 percent and
13.12 percent of their profits.
The proposed system, which would be based on miner's
operating profits, would replace the current royalty rate of
between 1 percent and 3 percent paid on sales.
Mining firms operating in the South American country have
projects with planned investments of up to $42 billion for the
next 10 years, according to private estimates, and many
companies confirmed their plans this week.
Peru's Buenaventura (BVN.N) and U.S.-based Newmont (NEM.N)
said their $4.8 billion Conga mine, the most expensive mine in
Peru's history, was on track to come on line in 2014.
[ID:nS1E78B16D]
Companies including Xstrata XTA.L, Anglo American (AAL.L)
and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) detailed their projects at this
week's convention in Peru, the world's second-biggest copper
and silver producer and the No. 6 gold producer.
Barrick, the world's top producer, said it was "betting on
Peru" with a $550 million investment program. Cerro Verde said
it expected to submit an environmental impact study for its
$3.5 billion expansion project by year's end, playing down the
impact of the tax shake-up.
"The new formula for additional mining payments meets the
objectives of President Humala's government while also
preserving Peru's competitive position as an attractive country
for mining investment," Bruce Clements, general manager at the
Cerro Verde (CVE.LM)(FCX.N) copper mine told Reuters.
Some miners said smaller companies may have to reconsider
their plans if Congress passes the new tax scheme.
"There are marginal projects with very marginal ore grades
that, if we weren't going through a time of high metals prices,
would never be developed and would clearly be affected by
higher taxes," Juan Luis Kruger, Gold Fields GJIJ.J Latin
American chief, said at the convention in highland Arequipa.
Gold Fields, the world's No. 4 gold producer, does not have
the tax stability accords signed by many large international
firms operating in Peru including Xstrata, BHP Billiton
(BHP.AX) and Barrick.
Mines Minister Carlos Herrera told reporters the government
was open to changes to its proposed legislation.
"In my opinion, the objective (of preserving investment)
has been met, but if it's felt that improvements can be made,
there shouldn't be a problem," he said.
