Xstrata Copper to invest $1.5 bln in two Peru mines

AREQUIPA, Peru Sept 14 Xstrata Copper will
invest $1.47 billion in two copper mines in Peru, with the goal
of increasing production in the country by 60 percent in 2012,
according to a company presentation obtained by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L is expanding its Tintaya
mine and developing the nearby Antapaccay mine in the Andean
nation.
The company plans to start construction on its $4.2 billion
Las Bambas project in the third quarter of 2011, and the mine
should produce 400,000 tonnes of copper per year starting in
the third quarter of 2014, according to the presentation.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)