UPDATE 1-Xstrata Copper to invest $1.5 bln in two Peru mines

* $4.2 bln Las Bambas to start production in 2014 * Antamina expansion to be ready in 2012 (Adds details)

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 14 Xstrata Copper will invest $1.47 billion in two copper mines in Peru, with the goal of increasing production in the country by 60 percent in 2012, according to a company presentation obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L is expanding its Tintaya mine, which produced 93,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, and is developing the nearby Antapaccay mine. That will bring Xstrata's Peru copper output to 600,000 tonnes in two years.

The company plans to start construction on its $4.2 billion Las Bambas project in the third quarter of 2011. The mine should produce 400,000 tonnes of copper per year for nine years, starting in 2014, according to the presentation to be given at the Perumin convention in Arequipa.

The firm hopes an expansion of its Antamina mine will be ready in the first quarter of 2012. XStrata says the expansion will increase output by 38 percent at Antamina, which produced 325,000 tonnes of copper last year.

Antamina is a joint venture between Xstrata, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), Teck Cominco and Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T).

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper and silver producer and the No. 6 gold producer. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)