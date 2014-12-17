Poland's KGHM has talks with Canadian rival over permit dispute

WARSAW Dec 17 Europe's second largest copper
producer KGHM has held talks with Canadian-owned rival
Miedzi Copper about two disputed Polish concessions which are
the subject of a legal battle, KGHM said on Wednesday.
Miedzi Copper filed a case in a Polish court against the
government after two copper permits it had been awarded were
withdrawn by the government following a challenge from KGHM,
which itself wanted to develop the concessions.
"KGHM management met with Miedzi Copper management," KGHM
spokesman Dariusz Wyborski said. "We're aiming at a solution
that's best for us, Miedzi Copper and the region."
He said further geological studies on the concessions would
be carried out "to accurately reflect on the possibilities
sketched out at the meeting." He did not elaborate.
Miedzi Copper declined to comment.
KGHM, part state owned and the only miner producing copper
in Poland, has previously said it challenged the award of the
permits to Miedzi copper because it had spent time and money
researching the permits, adjacent to areas it is already mining.
The government said the permits were withdrawn because of
shortcomings in the way the bidding process was administered.
The rows over concessions could rattle foreign investors at
a time when Poland's resource sector, struggling with low
prices, needs investment.
In a separate dispute, British firm Darley Energy is
challenging the government's decision to allocate to KGHM a
potash mining concession.
Last week, Darley lodged a complaint against Poland with the
European Commission.
"Europe needs to know what is going on in its member
countries," Philip Jeffcock, whose family founded Darley, told
Reuters. "Poland wants to be treated seriously, but Poland needs
to treat investors seriously too."
Jeffcock said that Darley was also open for talks and had
requested a meeting with KGHM, but to no avail.
Darley says it should have been granted access to the
concession by May last year. But it said the process was
delayed, allowing KGHM to enter the race later and win.
The government denied any wrongdoing in the award of the
concession, saying KGHM's bid was superior. It said it was not
biased in KGHM's favour. KGHM has declined to comment on
Darley's allegations.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Anna
Koper; editing by Keith Weir)