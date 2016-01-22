Alcoa responds to Moody's warning on credit downgrade

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 Alcoa Inc, responding to a Moody's warning of a possible downgrade to its debt rating, said it remained focused on strengthening its upstream and value-add businesses to help them succeed as standalone companies.
Earlier on Friday, Moody's placed the ratings of dozens of mining companies across the world on review for a downgrade as commodity prices slump due to oversupply and slowing growth in China.
Newmont Mining, Rio Tinto , AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields are among the companies mentioned in the report. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results