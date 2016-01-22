UPDATE 2-Alcoa responds to Moody's warning on rating downgrade

(Adds details; updates shares)

Jan 22 Alcoa Inc, responding to a Moody's warning of a possible cut to its credit rating, said it was focusing on its plane and car parts business as well as its aluminum smelting and refining operations to help them succeed as independent companies.

Moody's placed Alcoa and many other miners including Newmont Mining Corp, Rio Tinto Plc , AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and Gold Fields Ltd on ratings watch on Friday, citing a slump in commodity prices due to oversupply and slowing growth in China.

Shares of Alcoa, which has a "Ba1" corporate family rating, rose about 3 percent at $7.28 in premarket trading.

Alcoa said last year it would split into two, separating its fast-growing plane and car parts business from its traditional smelting and refining operations.

The company said then that both the businesses would be "capitalized prudently," with the plane and car parts business targeting an investment grade rating and the smelting and refining operations a "strong non-investment grade rating".

While Alcoa continues to target an investment grade rating for the plane and car parts operations, the separation of the business is not contingent upon it achieving the rating, the miner said on Friday.

A ratings downgrade makes borrowing more expensive for companies.

Alcoa remains on track to complete the separation of the two businesses in the second half of 2016, it said.

The company also said it believed Moody's warning reflected the ratings agency's "perspective of aluminum pricing."

Alcoa has earlier said it expects global aluminum demand to rise 6 percent in 2016 versus 2015.

London Metal Exchange aluminum prices, which fell 18.6 percent in 2015, are hovering near 6-1/2 year lows as demand wanes in top consumer China. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)