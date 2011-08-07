Resource nationalism is biggest risk to miners-report

LONDON Aug 7 Resource nationalism is the
biggest threat facing the mining sector this year and next as
governments seek to take advantage of higher commodity prices to
try to restore fragile finances, advisory and accountancy firm
Ernst & Young (E&Y) said on Sunday.
"Because the mining and metals sector rebounded quickly from
the global financial crisis, it became an early target to help
restore treasury conditions," the firm said.
E&Y said it had identified at least 25 countries
in 2010/11 that had increased, or announced plans to increase,
their government take via taxes or royalties. Governments have
also been looking to lift local participation in projects, a
trend E&Y thinks will only increase.
Global miners Anglo American and Xstrata
criticised resource nationalism in recent result's statements as
concern grows over the topic.
Australia has announced a controversial plan to tax carbon
pollution , Peru and Tanzania are both
considering windfall taxes, while South Africa's new royalty
regime came into effect in March, E&Y noted.
The lack of skilled staff remained the second-biggest threat
to the industry with Australia alone needing an additional
86,000 workers by 2020, it said, citing the Minerals Council of
Australia.
A shortage of skilled labour is also a factor behind the
highest new entry in the top 10 list, with capital project
execution coming in at number five at a time when some companies
are spending as much as $100 billion on expansion plans.
Other new entries include supply interruptions - mainly due
to the number of natural and environmental disasters over the
past year - and fraud and corruption as miners have moved into
riskier countries at a time of tighter regulations.
(Reporting by Julie Crust)