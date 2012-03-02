UPDATE 1-Nomura cautious on Americas metals, mining sector

* Starts Americas bulk commodity/diversified mining with
"positive" view
* Initiates US coal sector with "bearish" view; copper with
"cautious"
* Starts aluminum sector with "neutral"
March 2 The Americas metals and mining
industry faces increasing risk of disappointing demand from
China in 2012, with commodities like copper and coking coal in
for a supply glut, said Nomura, as it began coverage of the
sector with a "cautious" view.
The brokerage, however, initiated the bulk commodity/
diversified mining sector with a "positive" view, citing strong
Chinese cost support for both coking coal and iron ore.
Base metal trends look most uncertain partly due to rising
inventories, with copper most at risk, said analyst Curt
Woodworth, who initiated the copper sector with a "cautious"
view.
Muted demand from developed markets as well as China will
likely push the copper market into surplus by the end of 2012,
said Woodworth, who set a "neutral" rating on Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc, the world's largest publicly traded
copper miner.
Woodworth initiated the U.S. coal sector with a "bearish"
view, saying thermal coal prices are expected to remain low
through 2013 on weak gas prices and excess inventories.
"Coal to gas switching could eliminate upwards of 50 million
tons of coal demand in the U.S. during 2012," Woodworth said in
a note dated March 1.
He began coverage of Arch Coal Inc and the St.
Louis, Missouri-based Patriot Coal Corp with "reduce"
ratings.
"We expect to see severe volume and price compression in
lower-quality crossover coking coal during 2012, which should
result in significant earnings declines as higher-priced
contracts roll off," Woodworth said, noting that both Arch Coal
and Patriot Coal have significant exposure to this market.
He named Arch Coal and Patriot Coal his "high-conviction
short ideas," while listing Vale SA, the world's
second-largest mining company, as well as coal and natural gas
producer Consol Energy as his "high-conviction buy
ideas."
The analyst also introduced a "neutral" rating on the U.S.
aluminum sector, and on Alcoa Inc, the largest aluminum
producer in the country.
