REFILE-Minmetals in step to replace Century zinc mine in Australia

SYDNEY Dec 12 China-based Minmetals
said on Monday operations could start at its Dugald
River zinc mine in Australia in 2014, a year before its massive
Century mine closes permanently with the loss of a
half-a-million tonnes of metal per year.
It said its board had approved A$157 million in
pre-development work for the new mine ahead of making a final
investment decision .
Minmetals expects the lode to yield 200,000 tonnes of zinc
in concentrate annually over a 22-year operating life.
"If the project continues to move through the stages as
planned, Dugald River could commence zinc production and be
cash-flow accretive in 2014," Minmetals said.
The Century mine, the world's second largest behind the Red
Dog mine in Alaska operated by Teck Resources, yields
around 500,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate annually.
The Century mine is located near the Dugald River site in
northeastern Australia and is scheduled to run dry by around the
middle of the decade unless fresh reserves can be found and
exploited.
The global zinc market was in surplus by 275,000 tonnes in
the first nine months of 2011, according to the International
Lead and Zinc Study Group.
Zinc futures traded as high as $2,555 a tonne this
year, but were currently fetching around $1,990.