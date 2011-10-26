World no. 2 zinc mine posts 11 pct output drop in Q3

SYDNEY Oct 26 Output from the world's second largest zinc mine, Century in Australia, dropped by 11 percent to 122,015 tonnes of contained metal in the September quarter versus the same period a year ago, owner Minmetals said on Wednesday.

The mine, which is expected to roughly maintain production levels until it runs out of ore in about four years, recorded nine-month output of 363,276 tonnes of contained metal, down 3 percent year-on-year, Minmetals said.

Contained lead from the mine, which is produced along with zinc, rose 12 percent in the September quarter to 8,288 tonnes and 20 percent to 21,939 tonnes over the nine months versus the comparable year-ago periods.

The Century mine, developed in the 1990s, is running out of reserves.

Development of a second nearby mine by Minmetals, called Dugald River, is on track for first production in 2014, according to the company.

At its peak, Minmetals estimates Dugald River will produce concentrates containing about of 200,000 tonnes of zinc a year.

In 2010, Century yielded just over 500,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate, making it the second-largest zinc mine behind Teck Resources' TCKb.TO Red Dog mine in Alaska.

Closing of the Century mine is seen helping erode a chronic oversupply of the metal in world markets that was weighing on traded prices.

The global zinc market was in surplus by 263,000 tonnes in the first eight months of the year, according to Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

London Metal Exchange-traded zinc sells for around $1,870 a tonne, down nearly 25 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)