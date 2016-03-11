UPDATE 1-Minnesota city criticizes Joe's Crab Shack for 'racist' photo

(Adds company statement)
March 11 A Minnesota city condemned a local
Joe's Crab Shack restaurant on Friday for displaying a "racist"
photograph from the 1800s that showed a black man being hanged.
Two African-American diners this week saw the image from a
hanging in Texas dating from around 1895. It was embedded in a
table with a bubble placed near the person about to be hanged
that read, "All I said was 'I don't like gumbo!',"
TwinCities.com reported.
One of the diners complained to local media about the photo.
"The City of Roseville was shocked and saddened to learn of
the racist imagery being openly displayed at the Roseville
location of national restaurant chain Joe's Crab Shack," the
city said in a statement on its website.
"This type of display is wholly unacceptable and unwelcome
in the City of Roseville," it said.
Bob Merritt, chief executive of Ignite Restaurant Group
, the restaurant chain's parent company, said the company
understands the photo was offensive and not in line with its
values.
"We take this matter very seriously, and the photo in
question was immediately removed. We are ensuring this photo
does not appear in any of our other restaurants. We sincerely
apologize," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Tom
Brown)