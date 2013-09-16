UPDATE 1-Alibaba's Ma expands banking foray with China Minsheng tie-up

* Alibaba had tie-ups with CCB, Bank of China
By Elzio Barreto and Paul Carsten
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 16 Alibaba Group's
founder, Jack Ma, took another stab at shaking up China's
banking industry as the country's largest e-commerce firm sealed
a strategic pact with mid-sized lender China Minsheng Banking
Corp Ltd to offer financial services.
Hangzhou-based Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, better
known for its online platforms that resemble a mix of EBay Inc
and Amazon.com Inc, has accelerated its move
into China's financial services sector in recent years to
support businesses on its platforms.
Since 2010, Alibaba has been offering micro-loans and money
management services with an aim of supplying more financing
options to small and medium-sized enterprises that account for
the bulk of its B2B platform.
"China's finance industry, especially the banking industry,
only serves 20 percent of clients. I see the 80 percent of
businesses that have not been served," Ma said in a People's
Daily article in June. "The financial industry needs someone to
shake things up. It needs outsiders to come in and transform
it."
The tie-up with China Minsheng, the country's
seventh-largest listed bank, includes cooperating on wealth
management and credit card businesses, direct banking and
information technology, the lender said in a securities filing
with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.
Alibaba previously signed similar accords with other Chinese
lenders including Bank of China and China
Construction Bank Corp (CCB). It is not immediately
clear if those agreements had expired or are still current.
The deal with China Minsheng comes as Alibaba is preparing
for an up to $15 billion initial public offering either this
year or the next.
NOT PERTURBED
While China's state-run banking giants are taking note of
Ma's threats, they are not perturbed yet.
CCB President Zhang Jianguo told analysts last month that
the bank is monitoring Alibaba's expansion, but remains
unconcerned about increased competition from the Internet
company.
"I don't think there is any chance for any outsider to come
in and steal our position concerning traditional businesses,
unless they offer something brand new," Zhang said.
"Alibaba and a new batch of innovators, they have gone
beyond tradition by hitting a number of areas, but it doesn't
mean we are lagging behind," he added.
In 2010, Alibaba set up its loans business, offering credit
to small businesses that used its e-commerce websites to sell
their wares.
Alibaba has offered loans totalling 100 billion yuan ($16.34
billion) since starting the business, the company said in July.
Since January this year, it has been offering credit
internationally.
Alibaba's AliPay payment system recently branched into
offering money management products to users through Yu'ebao,
which means "leftover treasure" in Chinese.
This allows people to generate interest on money stored in
their AliPay account by placing it in a money market fund.
Alibaba has partnered with 37 funds, but currently only one,
Tianhong, is available on Yu'ebao. Within 18 days of launching
Yu'ebao, the business already had 2.5 million customers with
deposits of $1 billion.
Those forays into financial services have irked China's
conservative banking sector, and there has been backlash,
analysts say.
In August, Alipay said it was shutting its offline point of
sales (POS) service for small companies. China's biggest
third-party payment service provider said it had halted the
service for "obvious reasons" and hinted at external pressure.