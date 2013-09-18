Peruvian miner Minsur sees 2013 tin output at 30,000 tons

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 18 Peruvian miner Minsur SA , one of the world's biggest tin producers, will produce 30,000 tons of tin this year, similar to last year's output, Chief Executive Juan Luis Kruger told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kruger also said the company is expanding and diversifying its operations and plans to invest between $1.5 billion and $2 billion over the next seven years in deposits in Brazil and Peru.

Minsur produces about 11 percent of the world's tin output, with about 25,000 tons of tin per year produced from its San Rafael mine in Peru and the rest from Pitinga in Brazil.

By the end of 2016 or the start of 2017, Minsur plans to operate a tailings treatment program at San Rafael that would add an additional 6,000 to 7,000 tons of tin to its annual production, Kruger said.

"The focus at San Rafael is to basically keep optimizing results and operational efficiency, and to recover reserves and resources," Kruger said at a mining conference in Peru.

Kruger also said its new Peruvian gold mine, Pucamarca, which started operating in January, produced 64,000 ounces of gold in the first six months of 2013.

"Pucamarca has higher-quality gold than the industry average," said Kruger, adding that gold now makes up 15 percent of the company's earnings.