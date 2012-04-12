版本:
MIPS Technologies shares surge on sale report

April 12 Shares of MIPS Technologies Inc rose 25 percent in afternoon trading after Bloomberg reported that the company has hired Goldman Sachs to pursue a potential sale.

The company, which designs chips and processors and license them out to chipmakers, is looking for a buyer and expects Goldman to help it negotiate a potential sale, the report said citing unnamed sources.

When contacted, a MIPS spokeswoman said the company does not respond to market rumors.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $276.7 million, were up 24 percent at $6.42 on the Nasdaq.

