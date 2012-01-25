UPDATE 1-MIPS Q2 profit lags market view

* Q2 adj EPS $0.01 vs est $0.03
* Q2 rev $15.3 mln vs est $16.2 mln
* Shares fall 4 pct aftermarket
Jan 25 MIPS Technologies Inc
posted a drop in second-quarter profit that missed market
estimates as lower license and contract revenue put pressure on
the chip designer's results, sending its shares down 4 percent
in extended trading.
Second-quarter net loss was $972,000, or 2 cents per share,
compared with a net profit of $6.0 million, or 12 cents per
share, last year.
Excluding special items, MIPS, which designs chips for
digital televisions, set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, WiFi access
points and mobile applications, earned 1 cent per share.
"Business conditions continue to be challenging in the
semiconductor market, especially in the digital home and
networking areas that comprise the majority of our revenue,"
Chief Executive Sandeep Vij said in a statement.
Total revenue fell 30 percent to $15.3 million. License and
contract revenue were down 70 percent at $2.1 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $16.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company fell 20
cents to $5.15 in extended trade. The stock closed at $5.35 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.