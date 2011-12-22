UPDATE 1-Miranda Tech says shareholders oppose proposal to replace directors

Dec 22 Miranda Technologies said
that several of its shareholders have opposed the proposal by
JEC Capital Partners and JMB Capital Partners Master Fund to
replace four of Miranda's current directors with candidates of
their choice.
JEC and JMB, which together hold a 10.2 percent stake in
Montreal, Quebec-based Miranda Technologies, had called for a
special meeting of shareholders on Dec. 14.
"The board and management of Miranda believe that there are
already sufficient shareholders that are opposed to the
requisition, holding a sufficient number of shares of the
company, to cause the JEC/JMB proposal to fail," Miranda said in
a statement.
Shares of Miranda Technologies, which provides technology
for the television broadcast industry, closed at C$9.33 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.