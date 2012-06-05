UPDATE 1-Belden to buy Canada's Miranda Tech for C$377 mln

June 5 Cable and networking product manufacturer
Belden Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire
Canadian rival Miranda Technologies Inc for C$377
million ($362.1 million) to increase its presence in niche
markets.
The C$17-a-share offer is a 64 percent premium to Miranda's
Monday closing price of C$10.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The offer, which is not subject to any financing conditions,
has the backing of Miranda's board, Belden said.
St. Louis-based Belden said on Tuesday that the deal would
help it to cater to the needs of the television broadcast
industry. Montreal-based Miranda provides technology for TV
broadcasters to create and distribute high-definition video.
"The combined company would be a leader in one of Belden`s
target market segments and would deliver considerable value for
Belden customers and shareholders," Belden Chief Executive
Officer John Stroup said in a statement.