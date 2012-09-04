Boeing sees sales of joint U.S.-Israeli missile shield

| WASHINGTON, Sept 4
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Boeing Co foresees
global demand for a ballistic missile-defense shield it is
co-developing to help guard Israel, the head of the company's
military business said on Tuesday.
Israel is getting set for the first full flight test of its
Arrow anti-missile system using a new high-altitude interceptor
called Arrow 3.
"As we prove out that technology, and show that it's not
only affordable but effective, we think there will be additional
global market opportunities for that capability," Dennis
Muilenburg, chief executive of Boeing's defense, space and
security arm, told Reuters.
Boeing thinks that potential markets may include India,
Singapore and South Korea, a company official said in a followup
telephone conversation.
The United States and Israel have been jointly developing
Arrow since 1988. Boeing's counterpart on the project is
state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.
Arrow 3, the system's highest-altitude component, which
operates outside the atmosphere, is expected to be deployed by
2014, according to the U.S. Congressional Research Service.
The capabilities to be demonstrated in the coming test
include searching further and higher for missiles of the type
being designed and tested by Iran. No intercept of a simulated
enemy design is scheduled in the upcoming test.
Boeing is set to produce half or more of the Arrow 3
interceptors in the United States, with Israel doing the
integration. A key selling point, Boeing believes, would be the
system's relative affordability.
Lockheed Martin Corp makes a rival missile shield
called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.
So far, THAAD's only foreign sale has been to the United
Arab Emirates. Lockheed Martin received a $1.96 billion U.S.
government contract last December to produce two THAAD weapons
systems for the UAE.
Any overseas sales of the Arrow system would be on a similar
government-to-government basis.
Muilenburg said another likely selling point would be the
potential for a buyer nation's industry to be involved in
production.
"That's a technology area where many countries are
interested in building up their own industrial capacity in
addition to providing the defensive capability," he said.
The total U.S. financial contribution to progressively
improved versions of the Arrow system tops $1 billion, the
Congressional Research Service said in a March 12 report to
lawmakers.
The Obama administration's fiscal 2013 budget request
includes $99.8 million in joint U.S.-Israeli co-development for
missile defense, a sum that U.S. lawmakers have moved to more
than double in the ongoing budget process.