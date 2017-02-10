版本:
UPDATE 1-BAE, Northrop, SAIC, others in $3.04 bln U.S. defense contract

(Adds Raytheon)

WASHINGTON Feb 9 A group of companies including subsidiaries of BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp , Science Applications International Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc and KBR Inc will share in a $3.04 billion missile defense contract, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The order-dependent contract is for a "research and development effort for the design, development, demonstration, and integration, domain-one of space/high altitude and missile defense hardware and software solutions," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Other participants include privately held Dynetics Inc, Raytheon Co and QWK Integrated Solutions LLC, which is a joint venture owned by a KBR subsidiary, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc and privately owned Vencore Inc. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
