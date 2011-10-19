CORRECTED - Pentagon review board cites flaw on Raytheon warhead

(Corrects penultimate paragraph to Sept. 1 instead of April
15)
* Deliveries of Raytheon's warhead remain "on hold"
* Raytheon declines to comment
* Flaw could only be spotted in space: review board
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 An advanced guidance system
on a Raytheon Co (RTN.N) warhead failed during a December
intercept test of the U.S. ground-based missile defense system
because of a design flaw that could be detected only in outer
space, the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency said Monday.
"The design issue could only reveal itself in the
environment of outer space, not during ground testing," Richard
Lehner, an MDA spokesman, said in an email. He said he could
not be more specific.
Integration of components and deliveries of the so-called
Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, or EKV, were suspended early this
year.
They are still on hold at least until a post-mission
assessment of a non-intercept flight test planned for next
spring, Lehner said.
John Patterson, a spokesman for Raytheon's missile systems
business unit, referred a request for company comment back to
MDA.
The EKV's guidance system had a fault related to "outer
space-related dynamic environments" that caused the warhead to
fail in the final seconds of the Dec. 15 test, an independent
"failure review" board found, according to an MDA statement.
"There is no indication of any quality control problem as
the cause of the failure," it said.
The warhead used in the December test was an advanced
version of the operational EKV now deployed on ground-based
interceptors housed in silos at Fort Greely, Alaska and
Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
Boeing Co (BA.N), prime contractor for the ground-based
midcourse system, worked closely with the failure review board
and has "high confidence in the findings," said Scott Day, a
company spokesman.
The MDA said deployed EKVs "do not have this design
issue."
Asked which company supplies the guidance system that
failed, Lehner wrote: "I cannot say, since the component is
classified."
Corrective design steps are being pursued and tested on the
ground and in a non-intercept test scheduled for late next
spring, the MDA statement said.
Assuming the non-intercept test succeeds, the previously
failed intercept test will be repeated later next year, it
added.
The ground-based missile defense is the sole U.S. shield
against long-range ballistic missiles that could be tipped with
chemical, biological or nuclear warheads. The system is being
shaped initially to thwart missiles that could be fired by Iran
and North Korea.
A new version of Raytheon's Standard Missile-3
interceptor, known as Block 1B, used in the overarching
shield's sea-based layer failed in its first test on Sept. 1.
The current version of the SM-3 -- the SM-3 Block 1A --
has had 22 successful intercepts out of 27 at-sea attempts
since the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense flight testing began
in 2002, MDA said at the time.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf, editing by Bernard Orr)