CORRECTED - Pentagon review board cites flaw on Raytheon warhead

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 An advanced guidance system on a Raytheon Co (RTN.N) warhead failed during a December intercept test of the U.S. ground-based missile defense system because of a design flaw that could be detected only in outer space, the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency said Monday.

"The design issue could only reveal itself in the environment of outer space, not during ground testing," Richard Lehner, an MDA spokesman, said in an email. He said he could not be more specific.

Integration of components and deliveries of the so-called Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, or EKV, were suspended early this year.

They are still on hold at least until a post-mission assessment of a non-intercept flight test planned for next spring, Lehner said.

John Patterson, a spokesman for Raytheon's missile systems business unit, referred a request for company comment back to MDA.

The EKV's guidance system had a fault related to "outer space-related dynamic environments" that caused the warhead to fail in the final seconds of the Dec. 15 test, an independent "failure review" board found, according to an MDA statement.

"There is no indication of any quality control problem as the cause of the failure," it said.

The warhead used in the December test was an advanced version of the operational EKV now deployed on ground-based interceptors housed in silos at Fort Greely, Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Boeing Co (BA.N), prime contractor for the ground-based midcourse system, worked closely with the failure review board and has "high confidence in the findings," said Scott Day, a company spokesman.

The MDA said deployed EKVs "do not have this design issue."

Asked which company supplies the guidance system that failed, Lehner wrote: "I cannot say, since the component is classified."

Corrective design steps are being pursued and tested on the ground and in a non-intercept test scheduled for late next spring, the MDA statement said.

Assuming the non-intercept test succeeds, the previously failed intercept test will be repeated later next year, it added.

The ground-based missile defense is the sole U.S. shield against long-range ballistic missiles that could be tipped with chemical, biological or nuclear warheads. The system is being shaped initially to thwart missiles that could be fired by Iran and North Korea.

A new version of Raytheon's Standard Missile-3 interceptor, known as Block 1B, used in the overarching shield's sea-based layer failed in its first test on Sept. 1.

The current version of the SM-3 -- the SM-3 Block 1A -- has had 22 successful intercepts out of 27 at-sea attempts since the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense flight testing began in 2002, MDA said at the time. (Reporting by Jim Wolf, editing by Bernard Orr)