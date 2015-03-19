Mississippi gaming regulator clause added to Okada license tied to U.S. probe

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BILOXI, Miss., March 19 The Mississippi Gaming Commission has added a new clause to the gaming license of Kazuo Okada that would trigger a review for possible revocation in case a bribery investigation by the FBI and other probes are not resolved satisfactorily, the commission's executive director told Reuters on Thursday.
"We added an additional condition based on the investigation that is going on," Allen Godfrey said after a hearing in which Okada's "suitability" to operate in Mississippi was renewed for nine years. "The allegation is very concerning to me, but until there is something I can hang my hat on, I can't act."
Okada is the chairman of the Tokyo-listed Universal Entertainment Corp, a leading maker of pachinko and pachi-slot machines for the Japanese gaming market. The commission also approved the license of Aruze Gaming America, Okada's slot machine subsidiary to operate in the state. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Biloxi)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency