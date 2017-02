New Issue-Mississippi Power sells $300 mln in 2 parts

Oct 11 Mississippi Power Co ( MPRWL.PK ), a unit of Southern Company ( SO.N ) on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers of the five-year issue. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Scotia Capital were the joint bookrunners of the 30-year tranche. BORROWER: MISSISSIPPI POWER CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $150 MLN COUPON 2.35 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.832 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.386 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $150 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.921 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.755 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS