公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二

New Issue-Mississippi Power adds $200 mln in notes

Aug 13 Mississippi Power Company on
Monday added $200 million of senior unsecured bonds to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Mizuho were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MISSISSIPPI POWER 

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY     3/15/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 104.826  FIRST PAY    9/15/2012 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 3.971 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/21/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 125 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

