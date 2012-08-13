New Issue-Mississippi Power adds $200 mln in notes

Aug 13 Mississippi Power Company on Monday added $200 million of senior unsecured bonds to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan and Mizuho were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MISSISSIPPI POWER AMT $200 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 3/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.826 FIRST PAY 9/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.971 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS