UPDATE 2-Missouri sues opioid manufacturers, joining two other U.S. states

By Nate Raymond
June 21 Missouri on Wednesday became the third
U.S. state to accuse major drug manufacturers of fraudulently
misrepresenting the risks of opioid painkillers now at the
center of a national addiction epidemic.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said his office filed
a lawsuit in a state court in St. Louis against Purdue Pharma
LP, Johnson & Johnson and units of Endo International
Plc.
Hawley said the three companies knew their opioid products
were addictive and potentially life-threatening, but "engaged in
a deliberate campaign of fraud to convince Missouri doctors and
consumers otherwise."
"They used bogus front organizations and fake research; they
used fraudulent advertising and deceptive trade practices,"
Hawley said in remarks prepared for a news conference. "And they
repeatedly lied about the true risks of the drugs they sold."
Hawley said the lawsuit accuses the companies of violating
Missouri's consumer protection laws and its Medicaid statutes
and seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages and civil
penalties.
The case made Missouri the third state to sue drug
manufacturers over their opioid marketing and sales practices.
Last week a bipartisan group of state attorneys general
announced an investigation.
Purdue, J&J and Endo were previously sued in similar
lawsuits by the Ohio and Mississippi attorneys general, who also
targeted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and
Allergan Plc.
Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin,
killed more than 33,000 people in the United States in 2015,
more than any year on record, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit said in a statement it
acted appropriately and responsibly, adding that its opioid pain
medications were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and carry mandated warnings about their known
risks.
Purdue, which manufactures OxyContin, said it denied the
allegations but shared Hawley's concerns about the opioid crisis
and was "committed to working collaboratively to find
solutions."
Endo declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said its "top
priorities include patient safety and ensuring that patients
with chronic pain have access to safe and effective therapeutic
options."
The FDA this month asked Endo to withdraw its long-lasting
opioid painkiller Opana ER from the market.
Beyond the states' cases, similar lawsuits have been filed
by local governments, including two California counties; the
cities of Chicago and Dayton, Ohio; three Tennessee district
attorneys; and nine New York counties.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Tom Brown)