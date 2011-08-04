Misys, Fidelity National end takeover talks - report

SINGAPORE Aug 4 British software firm Misys Plc's talks to be bought by Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) have collapsed after the companies couldn't agree on price, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

FIS had been close to an agreement to buy Misys about two weeks ago before talks hit a snag, said the person, who declined to be identified because the discussions are private, Bloomberg News reported.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Misys or FIS after regular office hours. Misys is valued at $2.1 billion.

Last week, Misys Chief Executive Mike Lawrie declined to comment on the progress of the offer talks beyond saying they were continuing.

The company said it was confident that its strategy, centred on new software and new markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, would deliver growth as its headline earnings met analysts' expectations with a 12 percent rise.

Bloomberg News said Misys may announce as soon as this week that the talks ended without an agreement. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)