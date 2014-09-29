PE firm Vista puts Misys on the block - FT

Sept 29 Private equity firm Vista Equity
Partners is seeking buyers for British financial software
provider Misys, and is also considering an initial public
offering, the Financial Times reported.
Vista, the owner of Misys, has hired bankers to look for
buyers, the newspaper said, citing sources. (on.ft.com/1nwkKi9)
Vista acquired Misys two years ago for $2 billion after
merger talks with Swiss rival Temenos collapsed.
Last week, Reuters reported that Vista Equity Partners and
Thoma Bravo LLC were among a small group of private equity firms
competing to buy TIBCO Software Inc.
Vista Equity Partners and Misys could not immediately be
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)