UPDATE 2-Mitcham Industries' results miss Street, shares fall

June 5 Mitcham Industries Inc, which
leases and sells seismic equipment to the oil and gas industry,
reported quarterly results below analysts' estimates for the
second straight quarter, hurt by delayed deliveries.
Mitcham said first-quarter sales were also impacted by heavy
rains in Colombia.
The company posted net income of $8.5 million, or 63 cents
per share, well below the 83 cents per share analysts were
expecting. It had a profit of $6.1 million, or 58 cents per
share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $34.6 million, but missed
analysts' estimate of $38.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Huntsville, Texas-based company, which have
fallen about 17 percent in last three months, dipped 9 percent
in aftermarket trade on Tuesday. They had closed at $18.31 on
the Nasdaq.