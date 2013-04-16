Aurora taps Goldman for Mitchell International sale -sources

| NEW YORK, April 16
NEW YORK, April 16 Private equity firm Aurora
Capital Group has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to
explore a sale of Mitchell International Inc, a U.S. car and
property claims software company, three people familiar with the
matter said this week.
San Diego, California-based Mitchell has annual earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
about $90 million, and is seeking to fetch at least $1 billion,
the people said on condition of anonymity because the matter is
confidential.
Representatives of Mitchell did not respond to requests for
comment, while Aurora and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Founded in 1946, Mitchell provides information and software
services to insurance companies and collision repair facilities,
which rely on the company's information to estimate labor times
and the cost of replacement parts.
The roughly $1 billion market in North America for software
and services designed to automate the auto insurance claims
process is dominated by a few players -- Mitchell, CCC
Information Services Inc, and Solera Holdings Inc --,
according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
In January, Leonard Green & Partners LP, another buyout
firm, acquired CCC from Investcorp, one of the Middle
East's largest private equity houses, for more than $550
million.
The transaction would result in an increase in CCC's
expected leverage to approximately 7.5 times EBITDA from 4.6
times in fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor's said at the time.
Aurora, a Los-Angeles-based private equity firm which
oversees over $2 billion in assets, also tapped Goldman Sachs
last year to sell NuCO2 Inc, a seller of beverage-grade carbon
dioxide. In February, gas supplier Praxair Inc agreed to
buy NuCO2 for $1.1 billion.