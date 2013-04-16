Aurora taps Goldman for Mitchell International sale -sources

NEW YORK, April 16 Private equity firm Aurora Capital Group has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of Mitchell International Inc, a U.S. car and property claims software company, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

San Diego, California-based Mitchell has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about $90 million, and is seeking to fetch at least $1 billion, the people said on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Representatives of Mitchell did not respond to requests for comment, while Aurora and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Founded in 1946, Mitchell provides information and software services to insurance companies and collision repair facilities, which rely on the company's information to estimate labor times and the cost of replacement parts.

The roughly $1 billion market in North America for software and services designed to automate the auto insurance claims process is dominated by a few players -- Mitchell, CCC Information Services Inc, and Solera Holdings Inc --, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

In January, Leonard Green & Partners LP, another buyout firm, acquired CCC from Investcorp, one of the Middle East's largest private equity houses, for more than $550 million.

The transaction would result in an increase in CCC's expected leverage to approximately 7.5 times EBITDA from 4.6 times in fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor's said at the time.

Aurora, a Los-Angeles-based private equity firm which oversees over $2 billion in assets, also tapped Goldman Sachs last year to sell NuCO2 Inc, a seller of beverage-grade carbon dioxide. In February, gas supplier Praxair Inc agreed to buy NuCO2 for $1.1 billion.