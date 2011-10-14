UPDATE 1-Mitec Telecom Q1 loss widens

(Follows alerts)

Oct 14 Canada's Mitec Telecom Inc posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by reduced sales at its wireless and VSAT divisions.

The Montreal-based mobile wireless products maker reported a first-quarter net loss of C$1.7 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share, compared with a loss of C$ 1.3 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share, last year.

Revenue fell 38 percent to C$1.6 million.

Shares of Mitec closed at 2 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)