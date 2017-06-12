UPDATE 1-Mitie forecasts recovery after ditching final dividend

* Accounting revisions push Mitie into the red
* Company plans 45 million pound efficiency programme
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share
movement)
By Esha Vaish
June 12 British outsourcing firm Mitie
expects to return to modest growth in underlying profit this
year, citing new contracts and cost cuts after it axed its final
dividend at the end of a troubled period.
The provider of pest control, cleaning, security and
healthcare services reviewed its strategy and accounts after
three profit warnings in a year, blaming uncertainty surrounding
Brexit and rising costs.
On Monday, the company reported an operating loss of 42.9
million pounds ($54.6 million) in the year to March 31 following
one-off accounting adjustments.
Chief Executive Phil Bentley, who took charge in December as
part of a management overhaul, said Mitie's labour costs had
hurt its competitiveness.
It now plans to automate processes in its HR, finance and
workforce management departments to deliver 45 million pounds of
cost efficiencies over three years, working with Microsoft
as a technology partner.
Market reaction was positive, with shares gaining almost 10
percent.
Bentley, former head of UK energy supplier British Gas, said
Mitie had a way to go in terms of automation compared to his
previous employer.
Mitie, which employs 53,000 people, had already cut just
under 200 jobs and there were indications of more to come.
"We have a lot of costs that are duplicative and we do have
a lot of manual processes... If I've got people processing
manual time sheets and I can get a computer to do it then that's
what I'm going to do," he told Reuters.
Bentley also painted a brigher picture for the company which
competes for work with companies such as Capita, Serco
and G4S.
"We are now focused on the future of the business and I am
encouraged that our order book has held up and our pipeline is
growing," he said in the company's results statement.
Analysts said the market was giving Bentley's new mangement
team the benefit of the doubt.
"Investors will take heart from sector peer G4S, which is
about to re-enter the FTSE 100 after a major turnaround under
(CEO) Ashley Almanza," said Russ Mould, investment director at
AJ Bell.
"That said, the road to redemption could be a bumpy one," he
added, noting sluggish growth in key markets.
($1 = 0.7857 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Louise
Heavens and Keith Weir)