UPDATE 1-Mitie partners Prison Service on UK prison bids

LONDON Jan 18 Britain's Prison Service
said it would partner with outsourcing and energy services firm
Mitie on its bid for the management of nine prisons to
be awarded later this year.
The public sector run Prison Service and Mitie will compete
for all nine 15-year contracts against private sector firms from
Britain, France and the U.S.
Eleven English prisons are currently run by private firms
with all others in England and Wales managed by the Prison
Service. The nine contracts up for grabs represent the largest
single privatisation of the sector so far, with more prison
deals likely to follow.
Steve Wagstaffe, director of Public Sector Prisons, said in
a statement on Wednesday: "The partnership with Mitie will allow
us to combine our respective strengths, skills and experience to
help produce compelling bids".
"Public servants will be responsible for the core
operational work involved in running prisons and a number of key
services will be delivered by Mitie under the contract."
Mitie, which runs services from cleaning contracts at Tesco
and London's Royal Opera House to managing an
immigration centre, sees the justice sector as a key growth
market as the government looks to make big savings over the next
four years.
Other bidders are G4S, the world's largest security
firm, British outsourcing firms Serco and Interserve
, American prison operator GEO Group, French
catering firm Sodexo, and a joint bid by U.S. prisons
firm MTC and Britain's Amey, owned by Spanish group Ferrovial
.
A date for the awarding of contracts has yet to be
announced.