Japan defence min: no word that key data leaked from Mitsubishi Heavy

(Corrects alert to say that the Defence Minister has not heard of a leakage...not that he has heard of no leakage)

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese Defence Minister Yasuo Ichikawa said on Tuesday that he has not heard of any leakage of important data from defence contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries after the company said hackers had accessed its computer systems.

"I have heard about the cyber attacks on the company but I have not heard that important data leaked outside (the company)," Ichikawa told reporters. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Edwina Gibbs)