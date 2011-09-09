UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi to co-develop LNG field in Brunei-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

* Says to acquire 6.25 pct stake in the field

* Says to incur 50 billion yen in development costs

Sept 9 Mitsubishi Corp , Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and three other oil firms will spend 700-800 billion yen ($9-$10.3 billion) to jointly develop a large-scale natural gas project in Brunei, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The partners, which include Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional, Murphy Oil Corp and ConcocoPhillips , will spend 70 billion yen to drill seven test wells over the next 2-3 years to determine the size of the reserves, the daily said.

Previous appraisals put the reserves at a few trillion to around a dozen trillion cubic feet, making it viable for commercialization, Nikkei reported.

Development on the project will start in 2013, with production to kick off the following year, the paper said.

The Japanese trading house will shoulder up to 50 billion yen of the total development costs.

The project is expected to produce 500,000 barrels of oil a day and 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year, at its peak, representing roughly 6 percent of Japan's total LNG needs, the daily said.

Mitsubishi holds a 6.25 percent interest in the 5,000 sq. kilometer offshore natural gas block, while Malaysia's state-run Petroliam Nasional is the largest stakeholder with a 45 percent interest, Nikkei said.

Shell owns 12.5 percent, Murphy Oil has a 30 percent stake and ConcocoPhillips' share is 6.25 percent, the Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi plans to export natural gas from the new field to Japan and may build another liquefaction plant in Brunei, Nikkei said.

($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)

