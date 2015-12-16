UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi to review MRJ regional jet delivery schedule, fresh delay possible

(Adds detail, background)

TOKYO Dec 16 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Wednesday it is reviewing the delivery schedule of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet, pointing to a possible fresh delay to putting into operation Japan's first commercial passenger plane in half a century.

In a joint statement with parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Aircraft said it was reviewing the entire schedule from testing to the first delivery and would release the results of the review before the end of December.

That means a possible delay, a source with knowledge of the review said on condition they weren't identified.

The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test flight last month, represents Japan's long-held ambition to reestablish a commercial aircraft industry that was dismantled by the United States after Japan's defeat in World War Two.

After earlier delays added three years to the programme, a new delivery postponement could hurt the Japanese company's chances of winning fresh orders in the regional jet market, dominated by Canada's Bombardier Inc and Brazil's Embraer SA.

Japan's biggest carrier ANA Holdings is slated to take delivery in June 2017 of the first MRJ, which has secured 223 firm orders, most recently in January when Japan Airlines asked for 32 planes.

The biggest single order, for up to 200 aircraft, was from U.S. regional airline group SkyWest Inc.

Japan's biggest carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp, and the its largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp, each own a 10 percent stake in the MRJ venture.