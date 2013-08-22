Mitsubishi Aircraft to delay regional jet delivery to 2017-Nikkei

TOKYO Aug 22 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, will push back the initial deliveries of its regional jet to mid-2017 due to problems with procuring engines, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), Japan's first commercial aircraft in half a century, was set to start being delivered to customers in 2015.

The Nikkei said the company was facing delays in engine deliveries from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

A Mitsubishi Aircraft spokesman declined to comment on the Nikkei report. The company is set to hold a news conference in Tokyo at 0800 GMT.

Mitsubishi Aircraft already has 165 firm orders for the MRJ. The company has pushed back the jet's test flight and delivery schedule twice so far.

The plane, which has 70-90 seats, has a sticker price of $42 million. It aims to compete with jets made by Brazil's Embraer and Canada's Bombardier. The first delivery of the jet, developed at a cost of $1.9 billion, will go to Japanese airline ANA Holdings.