Mitsubishi Heavy ordered to pay GE $169 mln in patent case

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. was ordered on Thursday to pay General Electric Co. $169 million after a Dallas jury found that the company had infringed GE's wind-turbine patent.
GE, the largest U.S. maker of wind turbines, sued Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and two U.S. units in federal court in Texas in 2010, accusing them of infringing two patents used in variable-speed wind turbines.
The jury's finding on Thursday relates to a GE patent that helps wind turbines remain connected to the electricity grid, even when the grid's voltage drops to zero.
The other patent was ruled invalid by U.S. District Judge Royal Ferguson on Feb. 10.
Sonia Williams, a spokeswoman for Mitsubishi Heavy, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Chet Lasell, a spokesman for GE, said: "GE firmly believes that protecting our intellectual property rights is the foundation for innovation, investing in high technology industries and creating high-value jobs."
GE filed the Dallas lawsuit after it lost a case in January, 2010, at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), which found that Mitsubishi Heavy did not infringe on three GE wind-turbine patents.
After GE appealed the decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Feb. 29 ordered the ITC to reconsider infringement claims on one of the patents.
The lawsuit is General Electric v. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America and Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 10-00276.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.