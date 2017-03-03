版本:
Mitsubishi Materials resumes operations at Indonesia copper smelter - spokesman

JAKARTA, March 3 Japan's Mitsubishi Material Corp resumed operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter on Thursday after fixing a minor problem, a spokesman said on Friday.

The company on Wednesday halted operations at the Gresik smelter, owned by PT Smelting, due to a technical issue.

PT Smelting is 60.5 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials, while Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit holds 25 percent.

The outage affected Freeport, whose exports of concentrate have been halted in a dispute over mining rights.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Pullin)
