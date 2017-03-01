Mitsubishi Materials faces glitch in restart of Indonesia copper smelter

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.
"We expect to fix the technical problem and resume operation in a short period," the spokesman said, without giving a specific timeframe.
The Gresik smelter, owned by PT Smelting, produced about 190,000 tonnes of copper cathode in the year to March 2016 and had planned to produce 260,000 tonnes this financial year through March 31, before accounting for the strike's impact.
The spokesman declined to give the latest output plan for this year.
PT Smelting is 60.5 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials, while Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit holds 25 percent. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm