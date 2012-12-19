版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三

M'bishi Motors to recall 1.2 mln cars to fix engine part

TOKYO Dec 19 Mitsubishi Motors will recall about 1.2 million 660 cc minicar vehicles sold in Japan due to problems in engine oil seals, a part that prevents engine oil from leaking, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

The pullback is likely to cost Mitsubishi about 7.5 billion yen ($89.3 million), and the costs have yet to be included in the firm's 2012/13 forecast, the company said in a statement.

Mitsubishi will recall some Minica and Minicab models, as well as other 660 cc models, sold in Japan between 1996 to 2004.

No vehicles are affected outside of Japan, a Mitsubishi spokesman said.

