Mitsubishi Corp to buy PCG Asset Management-Nikkei

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, European bonds unnerved by French politics
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
TOKYO Nov 16 Mitsubishi Corp will buy U.S. investment adviser PCG Asset Management as it moves to bolster its pension advisory services in Japan, the Nikkei business newspaper said on its website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will probably go on strike as negotiations mediated by the Chilean government are not progressing well, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed robbers attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.