中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 13:04 BJT

Mitsubishi Corp to buy PCG Asset Management-Nikkei

TOKYO Nov 16 Mitsubishi Corp will buy U.S. investment adviser PCG Asset Management as it moves to bolster its pension advisory services in Japan, the Nikkei business newspaper said on its website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

