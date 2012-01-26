版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 26日 星期四 13:15 BJT

Mitsubishi Motors to recall 252,133 mini cars in Japan

TOKYO Jan 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday it would recall about 252,133 ek-Wagon minivehicles and six other minivehicles in Japan because of oil leaks.

No accidents have been reported from the problems, a spokesman said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐