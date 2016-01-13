MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Hong Kong names new CEO

BRIEF-Darnley Bay Resources says Halina McGregor appointed CFO
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 13 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, said Yasutaka Suehiro will replace Trent Hagland as chief executive and head of Asia.
Hagland, who has held the CEO role for four years, decided to resign for personal reasons and will work with Suehiro until a transition on April 29.
Suehiro has worked at Mitsubishi UFJ for 28 years and is currently deputy CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA) Ltd. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.