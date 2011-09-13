UPDATE 1-Kashima petrochem complex to see capacity cuts-Nikkei

* Follows alerts

Sept 13 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp and four manufacturing partners are planning to cut capacity for vinyl chloride resin materials at Japan's biggest petrochemical complex, the Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

The companies concluded they cannot maintain current output levels due to a slump in domestic demand for petrochemical products and production lines that were damaged by the disaster in March, the daily said.

Three of the partners -- Asahi Glass , Kaneka Corp and Adeka Corp -- will pull out from the ventures, but will help in capacity reduction and shoulder 7-10 billion yen ($91.1-$130.1 million) in related costs together, the Nikkei said.

The trio will sell their stakes in the ventures by March, the Nikkei reported.

Vinyl chloride resins, widely used in water pipes, film and sheet solutions for farming and wire covering, is a leading product at the Kashima complex in the Ibaraki Prefecture, the daily said.

The other two companies, Mitsubishi Chemicals and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co will remain at Kashima but will reduce output capacity by 30-50 percent, the Nikkei said.

The utilization rate for these facilities has been down to about 50-70 percent, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)