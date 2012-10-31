版本:
Mitsubishi Elec sees factory automation sales better by March

TOKYO Oct 31 Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Wednesday it expects sales of its factory automation equipment to improve toward the end of the financial year to next March 31.

"We had expected a recovery in the second half of the fiscal year (to March), but that is difficult to expect now," Mitsubishi Electric Executive Officer Hiroki Yoshimatsu told reporters at a news conference on the firm's July-September earnings.

Mitsubishi Electric, which competes with Rockwell Automation Inc, trimmed its sales outlook by 2.7 percent to 3.6 trillion yen ($45.24 billion), mainly due to a slowdown in sales of equipment used to automate factory lines in China. Demand is now weakening in Taiwan and Korea, Yoshimatsu said.

