Mitsubishi Elec sees factory automation sales better by March

TOKYO Oct 31 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
said on Wednesday it expects sales of its factory automation
equipment to improve toward the end of the financial year to
next March 31.
"We had expected a recovery in the second half of the fiscal
year (to March), but that is difficult to expect now,"
Mitsubishi Electric Executive Officer Hiroki Yoshimatsu told
reporters at a news conference on the firm's July-September
earnings.
Mitsubishi Electric, which competes with Rockwell Automation
Inc, trimmed its sales outlook by 2.7 percent to 3.6
trillion yen ($45.24 billion), mainly due to a slowdown in sales
of equipment used to automate factory lines in China. Demand is
now weakening in Taiwan and Korea, Yoshimatsu said.